Local students attend 2nd Annual North Florida Worlds of Work Career Expo

The 2nd Annual North Florida Worlds of Work Career Expo was held on October 24th and 25th on the campuses of Tallahassee State College and Lively Technical College.
Worlds of Work is a two-day immersive and interactive experience for ninth graders from across the region including Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, Jefferson and Franklin counties.
The North Florida Worlds of Work expo was introduced in 2023 after local officials with the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, the Leon County School Board, and economic development organizations visited a similar operation in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Worlds of Work is an educational and hands-on opportunity for students to familiarize themselves with a broad overview of career opportunities.
The expo includes “worlds,” representing industry sectors, that students explore through different activities.
The Expo featured ten industry-specific worlds of opportunities for over 3,000 ninth grade students, teachers, and parents in our area.
The program is designed to encourage, inspire, and inform students, parents, and educators of high-demand, high-wage career options in the North Florida region and to better prepare students for life after high school.
Worlds of Work is a two-day immersive and interactive experience for ninth graders from across the region including Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, Jefferson and Franklin counties.
The North Florida Worlds of Work expo was introduced in 2023 after local officials with the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, the Leon County School Board, and economic development organizations visited a similar operation in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Worlds of Work is an educational and hands-on opportunity for students to familiarize themselves with a broad overview of career opportunities.
The expo includes “worlds,” representing industry sectors, that students explore through different activities.
The Expo featured ten industry-specific worlds of opportunities for over 3,000 ninth grade students, teachers, and parents in our area.
The program is designed to encourage, inspire, and inform students, parents, and educators of high-demand, high-wage career options in the North Florida region and to better prepare students for life after high school.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment