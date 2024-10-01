October Wrack Line Newsletter

Photo by Britt Brown
Post-season Partnership Meetings
October 2: Timucuan. Email Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com), Blair Hayman (Rebecca.Hayman@MyFWC.com) or Chris Farrell (Chris.Farrell@audubon.org).
October 3: Suncoast. Email Holley Short (Holley.Short@audubon.org) or Elizabeth Forys (forysea@eckerd.edu).
October 7: Collier-Lee & Charlotte. Email Megan Hatten (Megan.hatten@audubon.org) or Jacob Wozny (Jacob.Wozny@FloridaDEP.gov).
October 8: Southeast. Email Natasha Warraich (twarraic@sfwmd.gov).
October 9: St. Johns/Flagler. Email Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
October 9: Keys. Email Suzan Roebling (Susan.Roebling@MyFWC.com) or Barbara Overton (boverton@gmail.com).
October 11: Space Coast. Email Amanda Hipps (Amanda.Hipps@MyFWC.com).
October 16: Treasure Coast. Email Niki Desjardin (Niki@ecological-associates.
October 17: Panhandle. Email Raya Pruner (Raya.Pruner@MyFWC.com) or Nick Vitale (Nicholas.Vitale@MyFWC.com).
Reminder
October 15: Florida Shorebird Database Data Entry Deadline.
FSA News
Imperiled Beach Nesting Birds Guidelines going live on October 1
In 2022, the FWC approved new Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for four species of imperiled beach-nesting birds (IBNB): American oystercatcher, snowy plover, least tern and black skimmer. These Guidelines are taking effect today, October 1st, 2024. Guidelines clarify protections for the species, provide options for avoiding impacts, and provide information on permitting, including minimization and mitigation options, when impacts are unavoidable. The FWC launched an IBNB Guidelines webpage to help the public navigate this process.
The IBNB Permitted Monitor application process remains open. This role is described in Appendix C of the IBNB Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines. For detailed application instructions, requirements and recommendations, please read “How to Become an IBNB Permitted Monitor” on the IBNB Permitted Monitors webpage. To apply, please visit FWC’s permitting website.
The Qualified Rooftop Monitor training is also available on FWC’s eLearner webpage. More information about this role is available in Appendix E of the IBNB Permitting Guidelines. To become a Qualified Rooftop Monitor, you must take the training and pass the quiz to obtain your Qualified Rooftop Monitor Certificate.
For more information or questions, please contact us at Shorebird@MyFWC.com.
FSD Updates
Tuesday, October 15 is the final day to enter your 2024 breeding season data into the
Make sure you have entered and reviewed all of your:
And be sure to double-check that all of your shorebird nests, seabird colonies and
In the coming months, the data quality control team will be reviewing records and
If you have any questions, need assistance, or want to request a data entry extension,
Thank you for being an essential partner in the shorebird monitoring program!
Ebb Tidings
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a partnership of agencies, non-government organizations, and individuals committed to shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners coordinate their independent work and collaborate to address research, management, education, outreach, and public policy needs.
October 1, 2024
October Wrack Line Newsletter
