The 2024 Hurricane Season has been quiet for a few weeks, but Accuweather says don’t get complacent because there could be a few more storms this season.
AccuWeather says high ocean temperatures could mean up to three tropical storms could form in November and maybe even into December.
The most likely parts of the US that could be impacted by late season storms are Florida and the East Coast.
If we do see more named storms this year, they would be Patty, Rafael and Sara.
Extremely warm water temperatures, which have driven storms throughout the season, could continue to help tropical cyclones form.
Another factor is the lack of wind shear which allows tropical storms to develop and strengthen.
NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is predicting up to a 40% chance of tropical development in the Caribbean between October 30th and November 5th.
