The Florida Forest Service is warning of increased fire danger in Florida due to significant post-storm vegetative debris and dry weather.
The Florida Forest Service and local fire departments are urging Floridians to use caution and know the law when burning debris piles.
The Fire danger for Northwest Florida is currently moderate, though Gulf County does have a burn ban in effect.
That ban includes all outdoor burning of yard debris, household paper products, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces/chimneys, and cooking fires.
BBQ grills are still allowed in Gulf County, though people are reminded to never leave the grill unattended and don't pour hot coals out on the ground.
Forestry officials are asking that all residents be aware of local burning regulations and take all precautions if burning yard debris.
