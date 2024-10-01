The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued an emergency order to protect policyholders impacted by the Hurricane Helene.
The order applies to all insurers in the state and policyholders in 26 counties, including Gulf, Franklin, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.
The order extends grace periods for any policy that imposes a time limit to perform any act until November 26th, 2024.
It also prohibits the cancellation or nonrenewal of a policy in the impacted area, except at the written request of the policyholder, until November 26th.
The emergency order also prohibits the cancellation or nonrenewal of a personal residential or commercial residential property insurance policy covering a property repaired as a result of damage from Hurricane Idalia for a period of 90 days after it has been repaired.
