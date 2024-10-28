The Franklin County Seahawks football team fell 6 and 3 after losing their homecoming game Friday night.
The Seahawks lost to Lafayette 39 to 6 with one game left in the regular season.
The seahawks will face Aucilla Christian on Halloween night.
That game will be in Franklin County and will be carried live on Forgotten Coast Radio WFCX.
The Port St. Joe Tigersharks improved their season record Friday night to 4 and 4 with a win over Sneads.
The Tigersharks won 24 to nothing.
Port St. Joe be at home again this week when they take on Jefferson County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
That game will be carried live right here on Oyster Radio 106.5 FM.
The Seahawks lost to Lafayette 39 to 6 with one game left in the regular season.
The seahawks will face Aucilla Christian on Halloween night.
That game will be in Franklin County and will be carried live on Forgotten Coast Radio WFCX.
The Port St. Joe Tigersharks improved their season record Friday night to 4 and 4 with a win over Sneads.
The Tigersharks won 24 to nothing.
Port St. Joe be at home again this week when they take on Jefferson County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
That game will be carried live right here on Oyster Radio 106.5 FM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment