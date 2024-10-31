The recreational greater amberjack season will close in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters starting November 1st, with the last day of harvest being October 31st.
In July, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order to set the 2024-25 recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico consistent with the new recreational federal season, September 1st through October 31st.
The new season is meant to help rebuild the stock which is overfished and experiencing overfishing.
The shorter season will help prevent quota overages and mitigate risks of paybacks and seasonal closures.
