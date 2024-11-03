Sunday, November 3, 2024

FPAN Archaeology Digs Newsletter - November 2024

November  2024
 
November is Native American History Month, a time to honor and celebrate the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Native American communities. Here at FPAN, we recognize the importance of understanding and preserving the archaeological record that tells the stories of Indigenous peoples. This month, we encourage our team and community to engage with educational resources, attend local events, and reflect on the significance of Native American heritage in our work. 
Celebrating our Ancestors: Event Recap

Our two-day Celebrating Our Ancestors event was a resounding success, bringing the community together at Pensacola Historic Village for a weekend filled with creativity and connection. Attendees enjoyed engaging workshops, explored a variety of vendor offerings, and experienced the vibrant spirit of our community through art and performances.

The highlight was a delightful cooking program that showcased traditional recipes and techniques of enslaved people. With the members of the Slave Dwelling Project, participants also enjoyed a captivating Book Talk and Fireside Program that led to inspirational conversations and transformative ideas.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, vendors, and all participants who contributed their time and talents to make this celebration truly amazing. Thank you for coming together to honor the legacy of enslaved people in Pensacola, our shared heritage, and creating lasting memories together!


 
For updates on archaeology events, visit our Events Calendar page.
4
Nov
Archaeology Bingo Bash
Fricker Resource Center
900 N F Street, Pensacola. FL 32501
10:45-11:45am CT
More information
7
Nov
Archaeology on Tap: "Floral Fusion: Exploring Connections Between Plants and People" 
with guest speaker Barbara Clark
St. Michael's Brewing Company
2199 FL-87 Navarre, FL 32566
6:00-7:00pm CT
More information
 
8
Nov
Archaeology After School: Intro to Archaeology Workshop
E.S. Cobb Resource Center 
601 E Mallory St, Pensacola., FL 32503
3:00-4:00pm CT
More information
 
12
Nov
Pensacola Archaeological Society Meeting
with guest speaker Dan Helms
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL
7:00-8:00pm CT
More information
23-24
Nov
Santa Rosa Creek Band Creek Fest 2024
4750 Willard Norris Road, Milton, FL 32570
9:00am-6:00pm CT
More information
Last month, we opened our latest exhibit, "Talking Smack: Northwest Florida's Red Snapper Fishing Industry," which has already captivated visitors with its rich storytelling and vibrant displays. This exhibit was curated by Nicole Grinnan, the Director of UWF's Archaeology Institute. We invite everyone to come stop by our Destination Archaeology Resource Center and learn more about the legacy of red snapper fishing in Northwest Florida!
 Spooky Season Success! Last month FPAN co-hosted the Dusk on the Gulf Tour, a program a part of the "Northwest Florida Seafood Heritage Series."  Attendees enjoyed an engaging and informative experience, as our Interpretive Director, Mike Thomin shared fascinating stories and historical insights about the notable figures interred in St. Michael's Cemetery. The tour not only highlighted the rich history of our community but also fostered a deeper appreciation for the legacy of seamen, shipbuilders, and fishermen who came before us. 

We are excited to announce that Nicole Grinnan and Mike Thomin were recognized with The PPBEP 2024 Project of the Year Award last month! This award award recognizes the successful completion of a project that has improved water quality, habitat, community resilience, local watershed knowledge, or equitable access to our natural resources. Mike and Nicole received this award because of their Estuarian Echoes Exhibit here at FPAN's Destination Archaeology Resource Center. Congratulations to both Mike and Nicole for their remarkable achievements, and everyone is welcomed to come see the award winning museum exhibit here at our downtown offices!

Archaeology Lab
This November our Public Archaeology Lab is open to new volunteers on Mondays 10am-4pm. Visit our events page for more information.
 


