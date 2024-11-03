FPAN Archaeology Digs Newsletter - November 2024

Our two-day Celebrating Our Ancestors event was a resounding success, bringing the community together at Pensacola Historic Village for a weekend filled with creativity and connection. Attendees enjoyed engaging workshops, explored a variety of vendor offerings, and experienced the vibrant spirit of our community through art and performances.
The highlight was a delightful cooking program that showcased traditional recipes and techniques of enslaved people. With the members of the Slave Dwelling Project, participants also enjoyed a captivating Book Talk and Fireside Program that led to inspirational conversations and transformative ideas.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, vendors, and all participants who contributed their time and talents to make this celebration truly amazing. Thank you for coming together to honor the legacy of enslaved people in Pensacola, our shared heritage, and creating lasting memories together!
