NOAA Fisheries FishNews—October 31


OCTOBER 31, 2024

Two Fish Passage Funding Opportunities Now Open, One Focused on Tribes

Removal of Veazie Dam on the Penobscot River in 2013. Credit: Penobscot River Restoration Trust.

We're announcing $95 million to support new fish passage projects through two funding opportunities, with one focused on tribes. Projects will help protect and restore migrating fish and their habitats, and support communities and economies that depend on these resources.

Science: The Secret Ingredient Behind Sustainable Seafood

The Row 34 team stands outside of NOAA Fisheries in Woods Hole. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Brianna Shaughnessy

Science supports healthy seafood harvests and thriving fishing communities today and for generations to come. Staff from New England-based local seafood restaurant Row 34 visited NOAA Fisheries in Woods Hole, Massachusetts to learn more.

New Clues Reveal Genetic Diversity among Alaska's Harbor Porpoises

Harbor porpoise in Alaska

A new study published in Molecular Ecology sheds light on the hidden structure of Alaska's harbor porpoise populations, using environmental DNA and molecular genetic analyses.

New Tool Provides Insight into Coastal Community Well-Being

Graphic for the Community Environmental Justice Explorer web tool. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

The new Community Environmental Justice Explorer web tool describes environmental justice concerns for nearly 5,000 coastal communities in the United States. It helps managers, researchers, and the public explore and compare the different pressures coastal communities can face.

Alaska

Responders Prepare to Help Entangled Cook Inlet Beluga Whale

The response team gathers to help an entangled Cook Inlet beluga. Credit: Carrie Goertz, Alaska Sea Life Center

On October 1, protected species observers working at the Don Young Port of Alaska reported an entangled Cook Inlet beluga whale to NOAA’s stranding hotline. The Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network quickly coordinated with agencies and partners to evaluate the beluga and its entanglement. Agencies, local businesses, organizations, and the community came together to monitor its movement and help support the response.

West Coast

Gray Whale Calf Count Remains Low in 2024 as Population Slowly Emerges from Multi-Year Decline

Marine mammal observers, LTJG Jesse Pierce (left) and Dawn Breese (right), surveying for mother-calf gray whale pairs.

The number of gray whale calves migrating with their mothers along the California Coast this year was one of the lowest on record. The population is still regaining ground after an Unusual Mortality Event that resulted in a sharp decline in overall population numbers.

New Science Plan Outlines Research Priorities on Effects of Offshore Wind Development Along the West Coast

A newly acquired Makah trawling vessel in Neah Bay, being made ready to fish in the tribal whiting fishery. Credit: J.L. Ise/NOAA Fisheries

NOAA Fisheries launched the new Community Environmental Justice Explorer web tool. The tool describes environmental justice concerns for nearly 5,000 coastal communities in the United States. It provides a dashboard to explore and compare the different pressures coastal communities might face.

Pacific Islands

Video: Community Members Restore Hawaiʻi Coral Reefs and Reconnect with Traditional Hawaiian Ecological Practices

Kuleana COAST participant Honuʻāina Nichols gets suited up for a coral restoration training dive on Oʻahu. Credit: Molly Feltner/NOAA

With support from NOAA, Kuleana Coral Restoration is training Native Hawaiians and community members in coral reef restoration. Meet the people taking part in the program.

Southeast

Is U.S. Wild-Caught Shrimp Sustainable? The Short Answer Is Yes

Crane on top of a shrimp trawl.

Learn the facts about wild-caught American shrimp, including what makes it a sustainable seafood choice.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Where Do Atlantic Salmon Go to Beat the Heat?

Helicopter fitted with cameras for aerial mapping. Credit: Atlantic Salmon Federation/Valerie Ouellet

Researchers have successfully used cameras operated from a helicopter to map surface water temperatures in Maine’s Narraguagus River. This is an important step toward habitat conservation for endangered Atlantic salmon and other migratory fish.

Clam Survey Dredges Up Ice Age Find

The right jawbone of a walrus discovered during a NOAA dredge survey in 2024. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Jonathan Duquette

Scientists on our 2024 Surfclam and Ocean Quahog Survey dredged up a mysterious object. A Smithsonian expert solved the mystery, identifying it as a likely extinct Ice Age walrus jawbone—a once-in-a-lifetime find!

Upcoming Deadlines

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to States

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to Tribes

November 1: Applications due for Bluefin Tuna Research Program

November 4: Proposals due for Citizen Science for Improved Stock Assessments and Climate-Ready Fisheries Management

November 21: Applications due for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Inflation Reduction Act Community Change Grants Program

November 22: Deadline for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s survey on marine mammal deterrents

November 25: Applications due for Partnership for Research Excellence in Sustainable Seafood funding opportunity

November 25: Applications due for the Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition

November 27: Comments close for Incidental Take Authorization—Cargo Terminal Replacement Project in Anchorage, Alaska

December 13: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding

February 10: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

February 27: Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

Upcoming Events

November 2–3: 2024 Right Whale Festival

November 4–7: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 13–18: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 20: Webinar for NOAA Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 2–6: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 3–5: New England Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 4–5: Caribbean Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 5–10: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 3: Webinar for NOAA Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 9–12: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 12: Tribal-focused webinar for Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 16–18: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

