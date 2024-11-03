November Wrack Line - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance November 2024

Photo by Britt Brown
Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
In this Issue
Events & Reminders
Post-season Partnership Meetings
November 4: Nature Coast. Email Blair Hayman (Rebecca.Hayman@MyFWC.com) or Janell Brush (Janell.Brush@MyFWC.com).
November 4: Southeast. Email Natasha Warraich (twarraic@sfwmd.gov).
November 7: Suncoast. Email Holley Short (Holley.Short@audubon.org) or Elizabeth Forys (forysea@eckerd.edu).
November 18: Space Coast. Email Amanda Hipps (Amanda.Hipps@MyFWC.com) or Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
FSA News
Because beach habitat across the region is busy with human visitors, many beach-nesting birds are instead finding refuge on rooftops. While rooftop nesting colonies can be as productive as beach colonies and provide relief from most forms of disturbance, these chicks face a threat unique to rooftops: falling off.
Audubon Florida has monitored rooftop nesting in Florida for decades. Evidence has long suggested that returned-to-roof chicks fare well. Many survive to adulthood and go on to raise their own families.
Over the course of nine years, biologists banded a total of 168 healthy least tern juveniles that had fallen from 16 different nesting rooftops. Fifty of those birds were resighted a total of 347 times, with an overwhelming majority coming from a single, narrow staging beach (not a least tern nesting area) along the Gandy Bridge causeway in the middle of Tampa Bay. Seven of the terns were resighted while nesting: three on nearby beaches, three at rooftop colonies in Pinellas County, and one on a Levy County beach. Resighting birds while they are nesting means they have survived to adulthood and are ready to raise the next generation of least terns.
A 30% resighting rate is good: It means the birds are successfully fledging after placement back on rooftops. The banding study also confirmed that at least 39% of those birds survived to one year of age. After one year of age, 82% of the terns survived each year thereafter.
Returning fallen chicks to the roof results in their long-term survival. The data are valuable for understanding population dynamics and show that putting juveniles back on rooftops is a viable management tool for least terns and potentially other rooftop-nesting seabirds.
Although rooftops may offer an alternative nesting habitat for least terns, juvenile survival likely depends on habitat quality after they leave the rooftop.
FSD Updates
The Florida Shorebird Database is closed for the season!
The FSD closes today, November 1, for data entry. Thank you so much to everyone who helped with collecting and entering data this season!
All data entered into the FSD are double-checked as part of the annual review process to make sure everything is collected and entered consistently across the state. Reviewing the data also helps clarify any unique circumstances you may have encountered over the season. This process allows the data to be used in analyses like the abundance estimates. Be on the lookout for emails from the data review team! And thank you in advance for your patience and help reviewing the data!
Do you still have surveys that have not been entered into the FSD yet? Let us know! We can work with you to make sure those are included in the database. Email us at FLShorebirdDatabase@MyFWC.com.
Ebb Tidings
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a partnership of agencies, non-government organizations, and individuals committed to shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners coordinate their independent work and collaborate to address research, management, education, outreach, and public policy needs.
Sunday, November 3, 2024
November Wrack Line - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance November 2024
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment