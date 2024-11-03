October Research Updates from the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Right Whale Festival
The North Atlantic right whale calving season is approaching! Join us in Fernandina Beach for the annual Right Whale Festival November 2-3 and celebrate these endangered giants as they return to the warm coastal waters off Florida and Georgia to give birth and care for their calves.
Photo taken by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under NOAA permit #26919.
Manatee Rescues After Storms
Our team has had a busy few weeks responding to over a dozen manatees impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton along the west coast. At one rescue site in Largo, our manatee rescue team and partners rescued four manatees that entered a cemetery pond system during high water levels from Hurricane Helene.
October Nesting Update
The 2024 nesting season is coming to a close! This is our final monthly update, and we will share the finalized nesting season numbers as soon as they are available!
Statewide preliminary totals as of September 30th:
- 109,627 loggerhead nests (134,036 in 2023 and 116,518 in 2022)
- 14,204 green turtle nests (76,606 in 2023 and 37,787 in 2022)
- 1,797 leatherback nests (1,711 in 2023 and 1,825 in 2022)
- 24 confirmed Kemp’s ridley nests (10 in 2023 and 8 in 2022)
Invasive Catfish Condos
These holes are dug by the exotic and invasive armored sailfin catfish (aka “plecos” or “Plecostomus”) as nesting sites to protect their eggs and young. This can cause problems as the holes contribute to bank erosion and increased turbidity in the water. While it may seem harmless, releasing pets can have serious consequences for the environment and wildlife that depend on these habitats.
Red Tide Update
Over the past week, 21 samples collected from Florida's Gulf Coast showed bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) of the red tide organism Karenia brevis. We continue to use satellite imagery (USF and NOAA NCCOS) to help track nearshore and offshore conditions. Additional information can be found on our web page.
