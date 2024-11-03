Sunday, November 3, 2024

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week




Baby is a beautiful 1 year old 50-pound Catahoula Leopard Dog. She is very dog friendly and seems good with cats. She also loves people and wants all the attention she can get! She is quite treat motivated and smart. She already knows sit! Baby is a young pup with a lot of energy and loves to run and play. She would do very well in an active environment. Come by the shelter to meet Baby and all of her friends! 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org









