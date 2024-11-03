St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Baby is a beautiful 1 year old 50-pound
Catahoula Leopard Dog. She is very dog friendly and seems good with cats. She also
loves people and wants all the attention she can get! She is quite treat
motivated and smart. She already knows sit! Baby is a young pup with a lot of energy and loves to run and
play. She would do very well in an active environment. Come by the shelter to meet Baby and all of her friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
