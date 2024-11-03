Stories from the Seaside - The Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium in Panacea

Sunday, November 3, 2024

Spooky Specimens Recap!

Spooky Specimens was a fantastic success! Huge thanks to everyone who joined us for a hauntingly fun time at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab! We loved seeing all the creative costumes, smiling faces, and curious minds exploring our exhibits.

A special shoutout to our team and volunteers who brought the Halloween magic to life using mostly recycled and repurposed materials. From eerie decorations to ghostly displays, we used materials like reclaimed wood, old fishing nets, and upcycled décor to create a spooky, sustainable experience. Your support helps us continue hosting these fun, eco-friendly events, and we can’t wait to see you all again soon!

Donate to Aggie's Journey!

Help Aggie Heal!

We're excited to announce a special fundraiser for Aggie, a sea turtle who was rescued after washing ashore in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. After x-rays, we discovered that she’s battling pneumonia and has a dislocated shoulder, which sadly prevents her from returning to the wild until she is all healed. For now, Aggie calls our rehabilitation center home, where she receives daily, dedicated care to help her thrive.

Every contribution brings Aggie one step closer to a healthy, comfortable life in our care. Thank you for helping us make her recovery possible!

AmeriCorps Member Spotlight

Meet Jalen Elwell! He attended Western Carolina University and received a B.S. in General Biology. Jalen did research on two of species salamanders in western North Carolina. He spent a year and half looking at abiotic and biotic factors that would hinder or encourage salamanders to leave their burrows to forage and mate. Jalen enjoys running, biking, listening to music, birding, and hanging out with friends.

Jalen's goals: "Inspire people to care about our environment, and to teach people about marine life and just how important our oceans are."

Favorite marine animal "Sand Perch"

Our New Turtle Van!

We’re thrilled to announce our new turtle transport van, which was made possible by the Sea Turtle License Plate Grant Program!

This amazing support means so much to us and will be a huge help in safely transporting rescued and rehabilitated sea turtles. With this new van, we can better respond to sea turtle strandings and medical needs, ensuring they get the care they need and deserve. Thank you, Sea Turtle License Plate Program, for empowering our mission to protect these incredible marine animals!

