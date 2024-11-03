Stories from the Seaside - The Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium in Panacea

Spooky Specimens was a fantastic success! Huge thanks to everyone who joined us for a hauntingly fun time at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab! We loved seeing all the creative costumes, smiling faces, and curious minds exploring our exhibits.
A special shoutout to our team and volunteers who brought the Halloween magic to life using mostly recycled and repurposed materials. From eerie decorations to ghostly displays, we used materials like reclaimed wood, old fishing nets, and upcycled décor to create a spooky, sustainable experience. Your support helps us continue hosting these fun, eco-friendly events, and we can’t wait to see you all again soon!
No comments:
Post a Comment