The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking a Volunteer to Serve on the Library Advisory Board

Are you a resident of Wakulla County and have an interest in library services and facilities? If so, the Board of County Commissioners is seeking one volunteer to fill the Library Advisory Board’s Citizen At Large appointment.
This Board meets monthly, and their primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs.
Interested citizens must submit a written statement of interest by November 18, 2024. Statements of interest can be emailed to Linda Oaks, Library Services Director at loaks@mywakulla.com. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, 850-926-7415.
