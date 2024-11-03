UF/IFAS News Digest for the Week of Oct. 28: A new college dean; Invasive reptiles; Post-hurricane support

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
Do you spend time out on the Indian River Lagoon? Whether you enjoy boating, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, snorkeling or just soaking up the sun in these critical estuaries, Florida Sea Grant is calling on volunteers for the Eyes on Seagrass Blitz.
Franta Majs, a familiar face at Florida plant shows, offers more than advice. As UF/IFAS Analytical Services Lab director, he encourages gardeners to understand soil and growing conditions before planting, ensuring success from the ground up.
Invasive reptiles like Nile monitors and tegus increasingly threaten Florida’s environment, economy, and safety. UF researchers’ focused outreach in Palm Beach County has significantly boosted reports.
After hurricanes Helene and Milton, many homeowners faced flooded septic tanks. UF/IFAS scientist Mary Lusk advises flooded systems be inspected immediately, while unaffected systems should be checked to prepare for next hurricane season.
UF/IFAS faculty rallied at the Suwannee County Fairgrounds to aid North Florida farmers, repairing fences, clearing debris, and supporting community recovery post-Hurricane Helene, says Angela Lindsey.
Florida 4-H offers Serves grants to help youth rebuild hurricane-damaged projects like coops, pens, and bee colonies. Funded by donations, these grants support recovery after Hurricanes Helene, Milton, and other disasters.
Many Florida families and farmers are recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Fresh Access Bucks helps SNAP/D-SNAP users stretch their dollars for fresh, nutritious Florida-grown produce statewide.
Learn about mold management in the home! This blog provides essential insights on mold detection, health risks, and prevention tips to help you control mold growth, protect your health, and maintain a safer living space.
The IRS recently announced new tax brackets and standard deductions for 2025, adjusting for inflation to prevent higher tax brackets due solely to salary increases and to preserve deduction value.
This brochure is an essential guide to creating pollinator-friendly landscapes and managing pests in North Florida, highlighting the role of insect pollinators and strategies for combining pest control with conservation.
Dr. Keith Schneider, Food Safety Specialist with UF/IFAS Food and Nutrition, goes over how to safely prepare a turkey for the Holidays and taking care of leftovers.
Stay safe while tackling mold! Follow these essential steps for effective mold removal, prevention, and ventilation to protect your home and health after water damage or everyday moisture issues.
