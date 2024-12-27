Monday, December 23, 2024

27th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler

Sponsor your Table Today



Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler Sponsored Tables


If you or your business would like to be a table Sponsor for the 27th annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler see our table sponsor options below. You can email us at Sam@apalachicolabay.org or Call 850-653-9419 to reserve your tables today. Sponsored tables are limited. Join us for the Culinary event of the year!



Gold Chef Table Sponsor - $1,300.00 - Table for 12 Includes all food and beverages, table with your Corporate Logo prominently displayed, Sponsor Name & logo in program for the event, Mentions of Sponsorship in the Chamber e-blasts


Silver Chef Table Sponsor - $1,100 - Table for 10 includes all food & beverages, a table with your Corporate logo prominently displayed, Sponsor Name & logo in the program for the event, Mentions of Sponsorship in the Chamber e-blasts & on social media sites, 1 Bottle of wine for the table choice of red or white.


Bronze Chef Table Sponsor - $900.00 - Table for 8 includes all food & beverages. Table with your Corporate logo prominently displayed, Sponsor Name & logo in the program for the event, Mentions of Sponsorship in the Chamber e-blasts & on social media sites.


Chef Table Sponsor - $250.00 - 2 tickets to the Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler, Company Name or logo included in program for event and mentions in e-blasts and social media.


Facebook  




at

