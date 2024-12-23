A Sopchoppy woman is dead after a standoff with Wakulla and Leon County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday.
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s office said the incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of Harma Road in Sopchoppy.
Wakulla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for service regarding a white female, armed with a handgun and making suicidal threats.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the woman fired a long gun into the air and retreated into the home.
The Leon County Hostage team, along with several members of the SWAT team were then called to the scene.
During the standoff, which lasted a number of hours, shots were fired and the female suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s office did not say who fired the shots.
The incident is now under review by the Florida Department of Law enforcement, and more information is expected as the investigation continues.
