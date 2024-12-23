As you are driving through Franklin County, you may notice some new “radar enforced” signs that have been installed under speed limit signs in some of the busier areas of the county.
Sheriff AJ Smith said those signs should alert drivers that speed limits are being monitored by radar and speeders will be ticketed.
The signs have been placed in Lanark Village and along Highway 98 in Eastpoint, which are two of the busier area where people tend to speed and which have a higher chance of accidents that could lead to injuries or property damage.
The sheriff said his department is responding to numerous complaints, not just of speeding but also of distracted driving and people not wearing seat belts.
He added that the problem is greater this time of year as you have more people heading to Panama City and Tallahassee for Christmas shopping.
The sheriff pointed out that most people probably don’t want to spend their Christmas money paying off a speeding ticket, so please slow down and follow the posted speed limit.
