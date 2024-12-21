FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Jewel is a 1-2 yr old Dachshund mix and weighs
20 lbs. She is a friendly and happy soul who is housebroken and likes kids and
other dogs. This adorable low-rider should make a wonderful addition to some
lucky family and she would love to be in her new home by Christmas!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
