Saturday, December 21, 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Jewel is a 1-2 yr old Dachshund mix and weighs 20 lbs. She is a friendly and happy soul who is housebroken and likes kids and other dogs. This adorable low-rider should make a wonderful addition to some lucky family and she would love to be in her new home by Christmas!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment