Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said on Wednesday that he is suffering from chronic kidney disease that will require a kidney transplant.
AJ said he was making the announcement publicly to stop rumors that he was battling cancer.
He said that doctors have been monitoring his kidney function for a few years, but over the past 6 months his kidney function has deteriorated substantially.
He added that he is not on dialysis, and his condition is not affecting his work, but he will need to get a kidney transplant in the near future.
He said doctors did not know whet caused the disease, but said it could have been something he was exposed to while working as a fire investigator.
He said he feels very blessed, and welcomes people putting him on their prayer list.
He said he is also very humbled by the number of people who have said they are willing to donate a kidney for him, including his daughter.
AJ will begin his third term as Franklin County Sheriff in January.
AJ said he was making the announcement publicly to stop rumors that he was battling cancer.
He said that doctors have been monitoring his kidney function for a few years, but over the past 6 months his kidney function has deteriorated substantially.
He added that he is not on dialysis, and his condition is not affecting his work, but he will need to get a kidney transplant in the near future.
He said doctors did not know whet caused the disease, but said it could have been something he was exposed to while working as a fire investigator.
He said he feels very blessed, and welcomes people putting him on their prayer list.
He said he is also very humbled by the number of people who have said they are willing to donate a kidney for him, including his daughter.
AJ will begin his third term as Franklin County Sheriff in January.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment