Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Did you know that shopping at small businesses helps boost our local economy and creates jobs in our community?

﻿This holiday season let's show our appreciation for the hardworking entrepreneurs who bring so much value to our neighborhoods.

Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market

﻿

This is our last Christmas/Farmers Market for 2024, we look forward to seeing everyone.


An open-air market offering seasonal produce, fresh meats and shrimp. This week we have a great vendor line-up. Produce, grass-fed meats, fresh eggs, fresh shrimp, pottery, shell art and so much more.


Weather Permitting!!

Join us for our Annual Tacky Sweater Christmas Party Dec 21st with Live Music by Mind Plays! 8-11pm!

Sand Dollar Cafe's 9th Annual Holiday Brunch

Monday December 23 9am-1pm

Join us for our 9th annual holiday brunch featuring a variety of breakfast and lunch items, including gluten-free options. Enjoy a festive atmosphere and holiday cheer!

 Christmas Eve Potluck at Dead Lakes RV Park! 


The holiday season is here, and we’re excited to bring our community together for our Christmas Eve Potluck! Join us as we share delicious food, laughter, and holiday cheer with friends and neighbors.


 Date: December 24th

 Time: 6:00 PM

 Location: Dead Lakes RV Park Pavilion


Please bring your favorite dish to share – whether it’s a family recipe, a sweet treat, or a festive side dish, we can’t wait to see what you bring to the table!


Let’s make this Christmas Eve a memorable one together. If you have any questions or need ideas for what to bring, feel free to reach out. See you there! 


HAPPY HOLIDAY HOURS!

Christmas Eve : 11am - 3pm

Christmas Day : CLOSED

SUNDAY 12/29 OPEN 11-9

MON 12/30 OPEN 11-9


TUE, New Years Eve: OPEN 11am- Until…

Make your Reservations NOW!!!

850-229-9200

NY Day : CLOSED


Wishing all our friends & family a very Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!!


We will be open for New Years Celebration With 4 Specials and Full menu as well.

700 Country Club Rd, Port Saint Joe, FL

Join us on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 11 AM to 3 PM EST at the Haughty Heron parking lot, located between Haughty Heron and Keeper’s Bistro. 117 Sailor’s Cove, Port St. Joe, FL 32456.

Get ready for a day packed with fun, chili, and family-friendly entertainment!


 What’s Happening?


Chili Competition: Taste and vote for your favorite team!

Local Vendors: Shop unique finds and support local businesses.


Car Show: Check out the car show and vote for your top pick.


Kid Zone: Fun for the little ones with a Chili Pepper Dig, Bounce House, and Mobile Gaming Truck!


Want to participate in the Chili Competition, Vendor Area, or Car Show? Sign Up with the links below! Space is limited.

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




