Gulf County is one of the top locations in the country for people seeking high-end second homes, followed closely by Walton County.
Pacaso, a technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a luxury vacation home, this week released its fourth annual Top Vacation Home Markets Report, identifying the leading luxury vacation home markets for 2024.
The report reveals the top 20 counties across the United States, identified through an analysis of second home-to-primary home ratios, rate lock growth, and price trends for homes priced above $700,000 dollars.
Cape May, New Jersey leads this year’s list with a staggering ratio of second homes to primary residences exceeding 150%.
Number two on the list is Gulf County, Florida with a 77 percent ratio of second homes to primary homes.
The average price for a second home in Gulf County this year was just over 1 million dollars.
Walton County came in third.
Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison said the annual list shows that Florida's panhandle is solidifying its status as a favorite for vacationers.
https://press.pacaso.com/2024-12-16-Pacaso-Unveils-the-Most-Sought-After-Vacation-Home-Markets-for-2024#assets_all
