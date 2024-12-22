Happy Holidays from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Once again, we are looking at starting a new year and I have not yet thanked you for your support. Your Membership and donations have been invaluable to keep our programs and facilities up and running.
Your membership helps us educate thousands of schoolchildren each year, supply live specimens to colleges, universities, and aquariums across the country, and provide dedicated care for sick and injured sea turtles. Each day, our touch tanks captivate, entertain, and educate visitors to the aquarium. We offer volunteers valuable opportunities to grow, learn, and share their knowledge of marine environments. Additionally, we inspire the dreams and ambitions of college interns while providing meaningful work experiences to individuals of all ages through our AmeriCorps program. We are grateful because we couldn’t do any of this without you.
We would also like to remind you that any donations made to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab are tax-deductible since we are a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As the year comes to an end, it’s a great opportunity to make a charitable contribution and take advantage of potential tax benefits before the year ends.
As we move into 2025, please consider renewing that membership or continuing your support in other ways. Check the list below, as we try to make it easy to help us. We won’t waste your money or spend it frivolously; every dime goes to further our mission to further marine science knowledge.
Wishing you a joy filled new year,
Cypress Rudloe,
CEO, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium
