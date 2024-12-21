Join in the Fun and Sponsor the 2025 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the bay

We want to invite you to be a sponsor of The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce’s event, The 2024 Flagler Award Winning Butts & Clucks Cook-off on the Bay, this event is sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association.
This year, we will award over $11,000 cash and prizes. The event will be held on January 24th and 25th in Battery Park in Apalachicola. Included, we will be having The Cluck that Came from the Butt Contest (Deviled Egg Contest), Sweet Smoke Q If It Sauce Competition, People’s Choice, and Mystery Box Competition. After national exposure on Food Network on the show BBQ USA with Michael Symon we expect an even larger turnout for teams and visitors. Anyone that is interested, go to www.ButtsandClucks.com for more information.
The Butts & Clucks, like all sanctioned events in the BBQ world, will have multiple teams coming in from all over the state as well as Georgia and Alabama and all over the southeast. This is an annual event for the Chamber of Commerce, which we hope will get larger and larger each year, bringing a much-needed boost to the area in a typically slow time of year. Last year 52 professional teams competed in the event. These teams travel all over competing in these events, bringing many family and friends; most will be new to our area.
We want to offer the opportunity for businesses and individuals to sponsor this event. The Chamber, as always, will do its very best to showcase the sponsors leading up to the event and during the event with Newspaper Mentions, Radio Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, listed in the newsletters, visibility in the park during the event, and information included in all the teams and judge’s welcome packets. We also will be including the sponsor's logos and names on the T Shirt for the event. As well as all sponsor's names and logos will be included on the main page of the website.
Chicken Sponsor $250.00-Name of Business on T-Shirt, 1 T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
Pig Sponsor $500.00-Business Logo on T-Shirt, 2 T-Shirts, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Mainstage, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
Cow Sponsor $1,000.00-Prime location Logo on T-Shirt, 4 T-Shirts, Awards Sponsor, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Mainstage During awards ceremony, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams. 12X12 location in park for a booth during the event. All of our sponsors will have the opportunity to place something in the Teams and Judges Goodie bags for advertising as well.
For more information, please call John or Becca at 850-653-9419 or email us at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org . Return this form with a digital copy of your logo to info@apalachicolabay.org
Click Here for Sponsor Form
No comments:
Post a Comment