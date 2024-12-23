Red Snapper fishermen will get quite a few days of fishing over the next two weeks.
Snapper fishing will be allowed every day from Christmas Eve, December 24th through New Year’s Eve, December 31st.
The season ends at midnight on New Year’s Eve and will then be closed until the summer season opens in July.
For those interested in participating in the final days of this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that red snapper fishermen must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
You can do that for free on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
