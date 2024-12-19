Red tide was found in very low concentrations in one water sample taken from Franklin County last week.
Very low concentration means that the organism was present in the water, but not in large enough concentrations to affect sea life or humans.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, the positive sample was found just near the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab at Turkey Point.
The water sample was taken on December 12th.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
