Suwanee bass are now off-limits in the Wakulla River.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the possession and harvest of Suwannee bass will be prohibited for no less than 24 months in the Wakulla River and its tributaries, effective immediately.
This restriction includes the river's headwaters at Wakulla Springs and extends to its convergence with the St. Marks River, near the town of St. Marks.
Suwannee bass are classified as a species of greatest conservation need by both the FWC and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The fish is found in only six rivers in Florida and three shared rivers between Florida and Georgia and recent surveys by FWC biologists suggest that Suwannee bass may no longer be present in the Wakulla River.
The Wakulla River, once known for having the highest catch rates of Suwannee bass within the species' range, has seen a significant decline in their population.
The harvest restriction is intended to protect any remaining Suwannee bass and provide time for the FWC to gather additional data.
The data collected during this period will help guide future conservation strategies for this species.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the possession and harvest of Suwannee bass will be prohibited for no less than 24 months in the Wakulla River and its tributaries, effective immediately.
This restriction includes the river's headwaters at Wakulla Springs and extends to its convergence with the St. Marks River, near the town of St. Marks.
Suwannee bass are classified as a species of greatest conservation need by both the FWC and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The fish is found in only six rivers in Florida and three shared rivers between Florida and Georgia and recent surveys by FWC biologists suggest that Suwannee bass may no longer be present in the Wakulla River.
The Wakulla River, once known for having the highest catch rates of Suwannee bass within the species' range, has seen a significant decline in their population.
The harvest restriction is intended to protect any remaining Suwannee bass and provide time for the FWC to gather additional data.
The data collected during this period will help guide future conservation strategies for this species.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment