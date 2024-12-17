Tuesday, December 17, 2024

This Holiday Season, The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is hosting a special giveaway fundraiser to support the care and well-being the marine animals kept at the facility

This Holiday Season, The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is hosting a special giveaway fundraiser to support the care and well-being the marine animals kept at the facility.

 

The Prize Basket includes a year-long Family Membership that provides admission for the cardholder and up to 6 guests, as well as 10% off of all items in the Marine Lab Gift Shop.

 

The winner will also get a $50 Gift Card for use in the Gift Shop and a Gulf Specimen hat in the color of your choice.

 

The giveaway is free to enter, but the Marine Lab is suggesting a donation of $5 with each entry.

 

The money helps the lab provide food, medical treatment, and a safe environment for the creatures housed at the lab, from rescued sea turtles to seahorses.

 

The Giveaway ends December 21st at noon.

 

You can register on-line at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Facebook Page.

 

 

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsN7EBf6AqjdRiv2W4i6Fh_Z3p4v7tV6o0mFyD9aauHZBQ0w/viewform?pli=1




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment