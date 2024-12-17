This Holiday Season, The
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is hosting a special giveaway fundraiser to
support the care and well-being the marine animals kept at the facility.
The Prize Basket includes a year-long Family Membership that
provides admission for the cardholder and up to 6 guests, as well as 10% off of
all items in the Marine Lab Gift Shop.
The winner will also get a $50
Gift Card for use in the Gift Shop and a Gulf
Specimen hat in the color of your choice.
The giveaway is free to enter,
but the Marine Lab is suggesting a donation of $5 with each entry.
The money helps the lab provide
food, medical treatment, and a safe environment for the creatures housed at the
lab, from rescued sea turtles to seahorses.
The Giveaway ends December 21st
at noon.
You can register on-line at the
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Facebook Page.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsN7EBf6AqjdRiv2W4i6Fh_Z3p4v7tV6o0mFyD9aauHZBQ0w/viewform?pli=1
