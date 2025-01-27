Thursday, January 30, 2025

27th Annual Chef Sampler Tickets

Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler

Sunday, March 9th

6:00pm-9:00pm

Tickets for the 27th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Samper




Join the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Culinary event of the year on Sunday, March 9th at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.

﻿Dine on creative dishes from all over the Forgotten Coast and enjoy the one-of-a-kind tables decorated by our local businesses and non-profits.


Tickets are $100 Per Person or you can Sponsor a Table of 8,10 or 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 17 Ave E Apalachicola.


More information is available at www.apalachicolabay.org

﻿

Click here Table Sponsor Form

Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce

17 Ave E

Apalachicola, Fl 32320

www.apalachicolabay.org

850-653-9419





