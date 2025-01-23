A Tallahassee company called Oliver Sperry Renovation and Construction has been selected to build the new EMS Station in Lanark Village.
Franklin county commissioners accepted the companies bid of just over a million dollars on Tuesday.
It was one of three companies to bid on the project that will provide a base of operation for the Franklin County ambulance service on the eastern end of the county.
The project includes construction of a 2600 square foot building on a 2-acre lot at the corner of Oak Street and Spring Street, just west of the Lanark Village Fire Station.
The property was donated by the City of Carrabelle.
The building will include an office area, kitchen and break and bunk area for ambulance workers.
It will also include enclosed parking for the ambulances.
Once complete, the new permanent EMS station will replace the leased location currently used by the ambulance service in Carrabelle.
The project is being funded through a $600,000 grant and money from the Franklin County health care trust fund.
Franklin county commissioners accepted the companies bid of just over a million dollars on Tuesday.
It was one of three companies to bid on the project that will provide a base of operation for the Franklin County ambulance service on the eastern end of the county.
The project includes construction of a 2600 square foot building on a 2-acre lot at the corner of Oak Street and Spring Street, just west of the Lanark Village Fire Station.
The property was donated by the City of Carrabelle.
The building will include an office area, kitchen and break and bunk area for ambulance workers.
It will also include enclosed parking for the ambulances.
Once complete, the new permanent EMS station will replace the leased location currently used by the ambulance service in Carrabelle.
The project is being funded through a $600,000 grant and money from the Franklin County health care trust fund.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment