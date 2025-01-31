Friday, January 31, 2025

Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Membership Due Renewal Invoices have gone out through GrowthZone.
If you have not been able to get into GrowthZone please reach out to Heather at the chamber office and she will help you. (850) 926-1848
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. 

Link to GorwthZone Log-in: wakullacountychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/MIC/Login
This is our printed member directory

Advertise in the Chamber Section of the Wakulla Sun's Gulf Coast Breeze at a Member Discount of 20%-40%!!

More information
Join us for an engaging and collaborative roundtable event exclusively for nonprofit and government-funded organizations. This event is designed to foster meaningful discussions on how the Chamber can provide tailored support to strengthen your organization's impact.
More Information
We invite business leaders to join us in a focused roundtable event aimed at exploring strategic opportunities for growth and development. This program is specifically designed to address the needs of businesses and will involve a collaborative SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis to identify key areas for improvement and innovation. 
More Information
Join us for the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce's monthly networking event, Before Hours - Coffee and Commerce. This engaging gathering takes place on the first Friday of every month at various locations throughout Wakulla County, offering a fresh and inspiring venue each time. 
Join us for the Business After Hours Kickoff 2025 hosted by Cabs and Counters on February 20th!  Why Attend? Connect with industry leaders and build relationships. Enjoy great hospitality in a welcoming atmosphere. Expand your professional network. Share experiences and gain insights from others. Don’t miss this vibrant gathering! RSVP by February 14th, we will need to give our host a head count. Let's kick off 2025 with connection and community spirit! 
This luncheon is proudly sponsored by  Barn's Spirits and lunch will be catered by Hammaknockers.
Chamber Events Calendar 
As a member, you can add events to the chamber calendar. 
Instructions here: Info Hub - Add an Event Instructions


Mark Kessler of Kessler Construction Inducted into BIABB Hall of Fame



Letter from the EDCC President 
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2025 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment