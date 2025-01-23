Franklin and Gulf County schools will be closed again today.
This will be the third day that local schools have been closed because of the major winter storm that swept across much of northern Florida on Tuesday.
Franklin County government and constitutional offices will also remain closed today.
The snow has passed, but there is still plenty of ice in the area, and there are concerns that the ice may have melted and then refrozen making travel dangerous.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected again tonight, so we will let you know if schools remain closed tomorrow.
The snow that hit north Florida, left much of the area crippled, with power outages, internet outages, and even impacts on cell service.
Thousands of customers were left without electricity Tuesday night, and some are still waiting for power to be restored.
Duke Energy expects power to be fully restored by this morning.
If you are still having power issues, you should monitor the Duke Energy website and the Duke Energy app for updates.
While much of the precipitation in Franklin County came in the form of freezing rain and sleet, areas to the north and west received plenty of snow.
The National weather service said Gulf County received a half inch of freezing rain, while Leon County received over 3 inches of snow.
Liberty county received 3.8 inches of snow and Bay County nearly 6 inches.
6 inches of snow was reported in Blountstown.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment