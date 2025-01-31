Friday, January 31, 2025

            Franklin County commission chairman Ricky Jones could be the next vice-chairman of the Gulf Consortium.

 

The Gulf Consortium is a group created in 2012 after the BP oil spill which is distributing billions of dollars in BP oil spill money to Florida Gulf Coast counties that were hit hardest by the spill.

 

The group has provided millions of dollars to Franklin County in recent years for dredging projects and to build a new Emergency Operations Center.

 

The Consortium is currently without a vice-chair, so Franklin County has tossed Commissioner Jones’ name into the running.

 

The election for the position will be held at the Gulf Consortium February 12th Board meeting.

 





