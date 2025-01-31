Franklin
County commission chairman Ricky Jones could be the next vice-chairman of the
Gulf Consortium.
The Gulf Consortium is a group created in 2012 after the BP
oil spill which is distributing billions of dollars in BP oil spill money to Florida
Gulf Coast counties that were hit hardest by the spill.
The group has provided millions of dollars to Franklin County
in recent years for dredging projects and to build a new Emergency Operations
Center.
The Consortium is currently without a vice-chair, so Franklin
County has tossed Commissioner Jones’ name into the running.
The election for the position will be held at the Gulf
Consortium February 12th Board meeting.
