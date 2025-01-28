Franklin County has approved a project to expand the old Gulf State Bank building in Eastpoint, which now houses the county’s building department.
The plan is to expand the building by enclosing what was one the drive-thru area for the bank.
This new enclosed room will become the Building Department’s multi-purpose room.
It will be used for everything from staff and contractor training to public education and as a conference room.
The Building Department will oversee the project and the work will be paid from the Building Department budget.
