FWRI January Research Updates - The Monthly Newsletter of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

MarineQuest is next weekend!
Join us for an unforgettable day of discovery at our 30th annual FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute open house: MarineQuest 2025!
Join us for our FREE public event:
Saturday, February 8th, 2025
10am – 4pm
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Pete
1,200+ Sea Turtles Rescued!
Florida's sea turtles experienced a cold-stunning event in northern Florida last week, and a large team of partners has rescued, rehabbed and will soon release over 1,200 turtles in the St. Jospeh Bay area.
New Research: Snook Cold Tolerance
While snook are one of the most vulnerable species when it comes to cold weather events, new research provides information about their cold-water tolerance, which is crucial as their range expands north toward more temperate regions.
New Video: Researching the Movements of Urban Crocodiles
American crocodiles are a threatened species still recovering from historic population declines. Watch our new video to learn about our tracking study.
Apply to be a Steidinger Scholar!
Applications close March 2, 2025. These paid, 3-month long experiential learning internships are mentored by FWRI scientists. The program is open to all recent high school graduates or new college students (years 1-2) of all genders from all backgrounds, cultures, and experiences.
