Friday, January 31, 2025

FWRI January Research Updates - The Monthly Newsletter of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

fwri research banner

 

MarineQuest is next weekend!

Biologist showing preserved sharks to a group of kids


Join us for an unforgettable day of discovery at our 30th annual FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute open house: MarineQuest 2025!

Join us for our FREE public event:

🗓️ Saturday, February 8th, 2025

⏰ 10am – 4pm

📍 FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Pete

SATURDAY PROGRAM
Sea turtles laying in a kayak after being rescued


1,200+ Sea Turtles Rescued!

Florida's sea turtles experienced a cold-stunning event in northern Florida last week, and a large team of partners has rescued, rehabbed and will soon release over 1,200 turtles in the St. Jospeh Bay area.

Snook up close view underwater


New Research: Snook Cold Tolerance

While snook are one of the most vulnerable species when it comes to cold weather events, new research provides information about their cold-water tolerance, which is crucial as their range expands north toward more temperate regions.

Crocodile on a dock with a YouTube logo overlay


New Video: Researching the Movements of Urban Crocodiles

American crocodiles are a threatened species still recovering from historic population declines. Watch our new video to learn about our tracking study. 

Selfie of biologist an interns walking in the woods


Apply to be a Steidinger Scholar!

Applications close March 2, 2025. These paid, 3-month long experiential learning internships are mentored by FWRI scientists. The program is open to all recent high school graduates or new college students (years 1-2) of all genders from all backgrounds, cultures, and experiences.

Our Mission

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.





