Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

America’s Home Place is among the nation’s premiere, on-your-lot custom home builders and has been building custom homes for over 50 years, serving satisfied customers in 11 states.
Their professional and friendly staff in the Port Saint Joe-Mexico Beach Florida area is ready to help you plan, design, and build the quality custom home you have always dreamed of owning.
America’s Home Place offers new custom homes in a variety of styles, including one-story, two-story, and cabin style homes, vacation homes, beach and coastal style homes, small, large and luxury homes, the popular modern farmhouse style, as well and many other styles.
They offer scores of floor plans that can be viewed on their website, in person at the Port Saint Joe Building Center. Or, if you prefer, you can order or download a free floor plan book by completing the floor plan request form on our website.
America’s Home Place is proud to adhere to the highest standards in construction, safety and environmental measures. They will build the home you want, where you want it. Give them a call and get started today!
America’s Home Place
3052 W Highway 98, Port Saint Joe, FL
(850) 899-9028
MON-FRI: 9AM - 6PM
SAT: 10AM - 5PM
SUN: Closed
https://bit.ly/3l33bdh
