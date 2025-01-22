Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

America’s Home Place is among the nation’s premiere, on-your-lot custom home builders and has been building custom homes for over 50 years, serving satisfied customers in 11 states.


Their professional and friendly staff in the Port Saint Joe-Mexico Beach Florida area is ready to help you plan, design, and build the quality custom home you have always dreamed of owning. 

America’s Home Place offers new custom homes in a variety of styles, including one-storytwo-story, and cabin style homes, vacation homes, beach and coastal style homessmall, large and luxury homes, the popular modern farmhouse style, as well and many other styles.


They offer scores of floor plans that can be viewed on their website, in person at the Port Saint Joe Building Center. Or, if you prefer, you can order or download a free floor plan book by completing the floor plan request form on our website. 

America’s Home Place is proud to adhere to the highest standards in construction, safety and environmental measures. They will build the home you want, where you want it. Give them a call and get started today!

 

America’s Home Place

3052 W Highway 98, Port Saint Joe, FL 

(850) 899-9028

MON-FRI: 9AM - 6PM

SAT: 10AM - 5PM

SUN: Closed

 

https://bit.ly/3l33bdh

Lighthouse Keepers Bistro and Bar, located in the heart of Port St. Joe Marina, offers a charming escape for those seeking a delightful dining experience by the water. This hidden gem welcomes guests with its relaxed, inviting atmosphere, perfect for unwinding and enjoying the evening. The menu is a celebration of Florida's rich culinary heritage, featuring dishes like house-made pimento cheese and the freshest local catch. A highlight of the bistro is its locally sourced oysters, shucked to order, delivering the quintessential taste of the coast. Guests can also elevate their experience with a curated selection of unique wines and handcrafted cocktails, all while taking in the serene sunset views. At Keepers Bistro, the fusion of coastal flavors and memorable moments creates an unforgettable dining adventure.

 

Lighthouse Keepers Bistro and Bar

114 Sailors Cove Dr., Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-9872

info@keepersbistro.com

www.keepersbistro.com

Tyndal Federal Credit Union is a member-first not-for-profit Credit Union dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of their members.


Tyndall Federal Credit Union serves the people of the Florida Panhandle and Southern Alabama with safe, affordable, convenient and responsive digital financial solutions to improve their lives.

Tyndall Federal Credit Union continues to drive value back to their members with low loan rates, high deposit rates, and fewer and lower fees.

They offer their members financial security under the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Your savings are federally insured up to at least $250,000 and are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government

Join Tyndall Credit Union today, visit www.tyndall.org for more information.

 

Tyndal Federal Credit Union - Port St. Joe Branch

501 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 705-6009

www.tyndall.org

