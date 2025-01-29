Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

One of the most popular joints on the Cape, At LongBill's the menu boasts fresh seafood, stellar pizza, mouthwatering tacos, and more. Perfect for a fun lunch after a swim, dinner with the whole family, weekend breakfast, or happy hour with friends, you’ll find a friendly staff ready to welcome you and yours.


With its welcoming, laid-back vibe and multiple televisions for sports enthusiasts, LongBill's is the ideal spot to catch the big game over a fresh meal and cold drinks with friends old and new. They rely on the freshest Gulf of Mexico seafood for their flavor-filled menu.

﻿

LongBill's is brought to you by the Toucans on the Beach team, go and visit them today!

 

LongBill's

7650 Cape San Blas Road, Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 250-4310

www.longbills.com


Brunch Hours: 

Saturday - Sunday 10 am - 2 am


Lunch & Dinner Hours: 

Monday: 11am - 9pm

Tuesday: 11am - 9pm

Wednesday: 11am - 9pm

Thursday: 11am - 9pm

​​Friday: 11am - 10pm

Saturday: 10 am - 10pm

Sunday: 10 am - 9pm

PeoplesSouth Bank was chartered in 1973 and opened for business as a full service commercial bank in Colquitt, Georgia. Since that time, the bank has grown to thirty two locations operating in Southwest Georgia, Southeast Alabama, and the Panhandle of Florida.

﻿

With a focus on personalized customer service and community involvement, Peoples South Bank provides a secure and reliable platform for individuals and businesses to manage their finances. The philosophy of PeoplesSouth Bank is very clear: they strive to maintain an environment where you the customer, and the potential customer, will want to bank for a lifetime.

 

PeoplesSouth Bank

529 Cecil G Costin Sr Blvd, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-1416

www.peoplessouth.com

Walter Green Boutique offers a huge selection of swimwear as well as a diverse selection of easy clothing separates and dresses you can wear out at night, to the bar after the beach, and even to Sunday brunch!


If you are looking for something different, something you can be yourself in and something that everyone else won’t be wearing, then you have come to the right place. The girl that shops at Walter Green Boutique likes to dress up occasionally, loves trying new colors and styles, and if she’s wearing a t-shirt and jeans it’s probably accompanied with some interesting jewelry or a colorful bag.


Visit them at 135 W Hwy 98 in Port St Joe!


Walter Green Boutique

135 W Hwy 98, Port St Joe, FL

hello@waltergreenboutique.com

waltergreenboutique.com

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our website for a complete list.

#shoplocal #supportlocal

Sponsorship Form

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid Ave | Port St Joe, FL 32456 US




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment