Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

One of the most popular joints on the Cape, At LongBill's the menu boasts fresh seafood, stellar pizza, mouthwatering tacos, and more. Perfect for a fun lunch after a swim, dinner with the whole family, weekend breakfast, or happy hour with friends, you’ll find a friendly staff ready to welcome you and yours.
With its welcoming, laid-back vibe and multiple televisions for sports enthusiasts, LongBill's is the ideal spot to catch the big game over a fresh meal and cold drinks with friends old and new. They rely on the freshest Gulf of Mexico seafood for their flavor-filled menu.
LongBill's is brought to you by the Toucans on the Beach team, go and visit them today!
LongBill's
7650 Cape San Blas Road, Port Saint Joe, FL
(850) 250-4310
www.longbills.com
Brunch Hours:
Saturday - Sunday 10 am - 2 am
Lunch & Dinner Hours:
Monday: 11am - 9pm
Tuesday: 11am - 9pm
Wednesday: 11am - 9pm
Thursday: 11am - 9pm
Friday: 11am - 10pm
Saturday: 10 am - 10pm
Sunday: 10 am - 9pm
