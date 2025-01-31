If you are looking for part-time work, Franklin County may be looking for you.
The County is currently seeking an activity coordinator to work at the Franklin County Senior Center in Carrabelle.
It’s a permanent part-time position; you would likely work around 21 hours a week.
The pay ranges from about 15 dollars an hour to 18 dollars an hour, depending on your experience.
It is an important job.
You will develop and maintain a positive relationship with senior citizens while overseeing activities and programs at the senior center.
You will also coordinate with local restaurants to provide a daily meal and recruit volunteers to assist with daily senior activities.
You do need a high school diploma or a GED and a valid Florida Driver’s License.
If you would like to apply for the job, you can find the application on the Franklin county website at https://www.franklincountyflorida.com/resources/job-postings/
