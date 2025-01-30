Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000
in scholarships for high school seniors who plan to further their education.
This
is the 24th year of the program which awards $1,000 dollar Scholarships to 60
high school seniors.
Award
selection is based on academic achievement and leadership accomplishments.
Students
have to live in an area where Mediacom delivers internet and cable services but
that includes most of our area including all of Franklin County.
Applicants do not
have to be Mediacom customers.
The
money can be used for college or vocational training from any accredited
post-secondary institution.
Applications
are available on-line at www.mediacomworldclass.com
Applications
are due on or before March 14th.
