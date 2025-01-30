Our area has some beautiful birds, and
if you get a good picture of one it could be worth 5000 dollars to you.
The National Audubon Society is inviting photographers and videographers
to enter the 2025 Audubon Photography Awards.
The contest is open to all legal residents of the 50 United States, the
District of Columbia, and Canada who are 13 years of age.
Winners will be featured in the Fall 2025 issue of Audubon magazine.
The grand prize is 5000 dollars; there are also prizes pictures of female
birds, birds in landscapes, birds without borders and quite a few more.
Entry is $15 per image or video for individuals in the U.S. and Canada.
No payment is required for submissions to the Youth division for entrants
who are 13 to 17 years of age.
If you would like to learn more, go on-line to Audubon.org.
https://www.audubon.org/photoawards-entry
