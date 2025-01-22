Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Public Service Announcement ﻿Free Yard Debris & Spoiled Food Disposal Opportunity in Wakulla County

Public Service Announcement

﻿Free Yard Debris & Spoiled Food Disposal Opportunity

Wakulla County is offering free residential yard debris and spoiled food drop off at the Wakulla County Landfill (146 County Landfill Road) on Friday, January 24, 2025 & Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.


Take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to dispose of yard debris & spoiled food from the storm free of charge.


- Present a valid government-issued ID or other proof of residence (e.g., mail) to verify residency in Wakulla County.


- No commercial or construction debris will be accepted during this free drop-off period.

- After January 25, the Landfill will continue to accept yard debris during normal operating hours, but standard fees will apply. Fee details are available here.




