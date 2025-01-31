The Franklin County sheriff office is looking for money to build a new administration building.
The current building is about 40 years old, and the sheriff’s department has outgrown it.
At this time, many of the sheriff’s offices are actually being housed in trailers and sheds at the Sheriff’s department and it is becoming costly and time-consuming to maintain those outbuildings.
The sheriff’s office has approached the Franklin County Commission to discuss building a separate administration building so all of the offices can be in one location.
They would like to build a 50 foot by 70-foot building, likely out of concrete on property next to the sheriff’s office currently owned by the Franklin County school system.
The sheriff would like to begin work as soon as possible, but funding will be tricky as the project is not in the current county budget.
Commissioners say they will add the project to the county’s capitol improvement schedule and then discuss funding the project during the budget discussions this summer.
The sheriff’s office will also try to seek some funding from the legislature this year and see if there are any grants available for this type of project.
The current building is about 40 years old, and the sheriff’s department has outgrown it.
At this time, many of the sheriff’s offices are actually being housed in trailers and sheds at the Sheriff’s department and it is becoming costly and time-consuming to maintain those outbuildings.
The sheriff’s office has approached the Franklin County Commission to discuss building a separate administration building so all of the offices can be in one location.
They would like to build a 50 foot by 70-foot building, likely out of concrete on property next to the sheriff’s office currently owned by the Franklin County school system.
The sheriff would like to begin work as soon as possible, but funding will be tricky as the project is not in the current county budget.
Commissioners say they will add the project to the county’s capitol improvement schedule and then discuss funding the project during the budget discussions this summer.
The sheriff’s office will also try to seek some funding from the legislature this year and see if there are any grants available for this type of project.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment