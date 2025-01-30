Thursday, January 30, 2025

The United Way is offering free income-tax filing assistance at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library this tax season

The United Way is offering free income-tax filing assistance at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library this tax season.

 

Tax preparers will be available to help low- and moderate-income residents with tax issues of all kinds through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA for short.

 

Qualifying taxpayers include people who generally make 60 thousand dollars a year or less.

 

They will also be capable of filing your tax forms electronically.

 

The tax preparers are certified and are up to date on all tax credits and other changes in the law.

 

The free tax service will be offered at the Apalachicola Library on Sundays from 12:30 till 4 and on Wednesdays from 11:30 till 3.

 

The free tax assistance will run from February the 5th through April the 13th.

 

You can schedule an appointment by phone at 404-641-8080.

 

Contact your local library to schedule an appointment.

 

Get more info at uwbb.org/vita





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment