The
United Way is offering free income-tax filing assistance at the Apalachicola
Margaret Key Public Library this tax season.
Tax
preparers will be available to help low- and moderate-income residents with tax
issues of all kinds through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or
VITA for short.
Qualifying
taxpayers include people who generally make 60 thousand dollars a year or less.
They
will also be capable of filing your tax forms electronically.
The
tax preparers are certified and are up to date on all tax credits and other
changes in the law.
The
free tax service will be offered at the Apalachicola Library on Sundays from 12:30
till 4 and on Wednesdays from 11:30 till 3.
The
free tax assistance will run from February the 5th through April the 13th.
You
can schedule an appointment by phone at 404-641-8080.
Contact
your local library to schedule an appointment.
Get
more info at uwbb.org/vita
