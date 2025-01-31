UF/IFAS News Digest for the Week of Jan. 27, 2025: Florida's craft beer market; Influences of foreign food acceptance; Strawberry season

February is Fabulous Florida Strawberry Month -- yes, really! Fabulous Florida Strawberry Month marks the peak of strawberry harvesting season in the state, and UF/IFAS strawberry cultivars are bred with farmers' needs in mind. These cultivars are bred for yield, fruit quality and disease resistance.
Catherine Campbell, an assistant professor in the UF/IFAS family, youth and community sciences department, was recently chosen for the USDA Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Advisory Committee, a federal advisory committee.
UF/IFAS Associate Professor Emily Miller-Cushon has been honored with the prestigious Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, a recognition that highlights her contributions to the field of animal welfare science.
What are the most influential factors leading to the acceptance of foreign foods consumed in this country? Sociodemographic backgrounds and culture are key indicators, according to a new UF/IFAS study.
It is with a heavy heart that I reflect on the remarkable life and career of Lisa Emerson, who died from natural causes in September 2024. Lisa was an extraordinary young scientist, mentee, and friend who left an indelible mark on the lives of those she touched.
Spruce has an Achilles heel – temperature. When the weather gets a little too hot and dry, this tree becomes very susceptible to bark beetles. And that is what has been happening in Europe year after year since the 1990s since climate change started to show tangible impacts in the region.
The reports of accomplishment that Extension agents and specialists file each year tell a story of individuals, businesses, and communities that have been uplifted by the research-based education they provide, each day and throughout Florida. Here are just a few of their stories.
As the weather gets warmer, starting seeds can provide a jump on the growing season. In this article, we are going to cover a couple of tips to help you better succeed at growing seedlings for your garden.
