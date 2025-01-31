Friday, January 31, 2025

UF/IFAS News Digest for the Week of Jan. 27, 2025: Florida's craft beer market; Influences of foreign food acceptance; Strawberry season

For the week beginning Jan. 27, 2025

TIMELY NEWS

February is Fabulous Florida Strawberry Month -- yes, really! Fabulous Florida Strawberry Month marks the peak of strawberry harvesting season in the state, and UF/IFAS strawberry cultivars are bred with farmers' needs in mind. These cultivars are bred for yield, fruit quality and disease resistance. 

A new Ask IFAS study from UF/IFAS food and resource economics department researchers provides a snapshot of the expanding craft beer industry and explains what the boom means for brewers.

Catherine Campbell, an assistant professor in the UF/IFAS family, youth and community sciences department, was recently chosen for the USDA Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Advisory Committee, a federal advisory committee.

UF/IFAS Associate Professor Emily Miller-Cushon has been honored with the prestigious Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, a recognition that highlights her contributions to the field of animal welfare science.

What are the most influential factors leading to the acceptance of foreign foods consumed in this country? Sociodemographic backgrounds and culture are key indicators, according to a new UF/IFAS study.

Nicole Walker, director of UF/IFAS Extension Polk County and associate director of the Southwest Extension District, has been selected to lead during the search for a new director. 

It is with a heavy heart that I reflect on the remarkable life and career of Lisa Emerson, who died from natural causes in September 2024. Lisa was an extraordinary young scientist, mentee, and friend who left an indelible mark on the lives of those she touched.

Spruce has an Achilles heel – temperature. When the weather gets a little too hot and dry, this tree becomes very susceptible to bark beetles. And that is what has been happening in Europe year after year since the 1990s since climate change started to show tangible impacts in the region.

The reports of accomplishment that Extension agents and specialists file each year tell a story of individuals, businesses, and communities that have been uplifted by the research-based education they provide, each day and throughout Florida. Here are just a few of their stories.

As the weather gets warmer, starting seeds can provide a jump on the growing season. In this article, we are going to cover a couple of tips to help you better succeed at growing seedlings for your garden.

Andra Johnson, Dean of UF/IFAS Extension, discusses how UF/IFAS Extension plays a key partner in providing livelong learning for the people of Florida.

Protect your right and benefits in digital agriculture with these resources and tips.

