Wakulla County is offering
free residential yard debris and spoiled food drop off at the Wakulla County
Landfill on Friday and Saturday.
Wakulla County residents can bring
their storm debris to the landfill from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.
You will have to present a
valid government-issued ID or other proof of residence to verify you live in
Wakulla County.
No commercial or construction debris will be accepted during the
free drop-off period.
After Saturday, the Landfill will continue to accept yard debris
during normal operating hours, but standard fees will apply.
