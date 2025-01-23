Thursday, January 23, 2025

Wakulla County is offering free residential yard debris and spoiled food drop off at the Wakulla County Landfill on Friday and Saturday

Wakulla County is offering free residential yard debris and spoiled food drop off at the Wakulla County Landfill on Friday and Saturday.

 

Wakulla County residents can bring their storm debris to the landfill from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

 

You will have to present a valid government-issued ID or other proof of residence to verify you live in Wakulla County.

 

No commercial or construction debris will be accepted during the free drop-off period.

 

After Saturday, the Landfill will continue to accept yard debris during normal operating hours, but standard fees will apply. 

 






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment