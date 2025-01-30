Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, January 30, 2025
We're Hiring! The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab seeks a full-time employee to serve as a Community Relations Coordinator
FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
Job Announcement
We're Hiring! The FSU Coastal & Marine Lab (FSUCML) seeks a full-time employee to serve as a Community Relations Coordinator at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve(ANERR), located approximately 1 ½ hours southwest of Tallahassee in Eastpoint, FL. This position creates and facilitates all K-12 educational programs that align with the company's mission and school curriculum. For more information, click below.
