Flora Fusion Talk, Black Pioneers & Notables Exhibit & More - An E-Newsletter from the Carrabelle History Museum

Flora Fusion: Explore the Connection Between Plants & People
with Barbara Clark, archaeologist and director, Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN)
Saturday, February 8, 10 am - 12 pm
C-Quarters Marina, Carrabelle
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting an interesting speaker program, “Flora Fusion: Exploring the Connection Between Plants and People”. This program will feature Barbara Clark, a Regional Director with the Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN), and will be held Saturday, February 8, at 10 am - 12 pm ET at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. There is no charge for this event.
Barbara Clark will dive into the fascinating relationship between people and plants in Florida, and how it has shaped culture throughout time. Native Americans and some early settlers depended on their surrounding environment to meet their essential needs, as their grocery store, hardware store, and pharmacy. Because of this, the plants around them played an important part in their everyday lives, serving as resources for food, medicine, tools, storage, transportation, dyes, and shelter. For thousands of years, people in Florida have been learning about plants and their many uses. Archaeologists continue to uncover the diverse ways plants were used by Florida's prehistoric inhabitants and early settlers.
Barbara Clark is the Regional Director for both the Northwest and North Central Regional Centers of the Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN). She is a Registered Professional Archaeologist who specializes in historic archaeology, 19th and early 20th century and is also a board member of the Florida Archaeological Council and Chair of the Tallahassee Trust for Historic Preservation.
There is no fee for this program but donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Sponsored by C-Quarters Marina and Shaun Donahoe Realty. For more information, visit www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org or contact carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or 850-697-2141. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Special Exhibit:Wednesday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, March 2
Honoring Carrabelle’s Black Pioneers & Notables
Carrabelle History Museum
The Carrabelle History Museum is pleased to announce a special exhibit for February in honor of Black History Month, recognizing the remarkable achievements of several notable Black individuals with ties to Carrabelle. This exhibit will be open from Wednesday, February 5 through Sunday, March 2. Visitors can explore the exhibit at the Carrabelle History Museum on Wednesdays from 12 to 5 pm ET, Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm ET, and Sundays from 12 to 5 pm ET. Admission is free, with donations warmly welcomed.
The exhibit offers an inspiring journey into the lives of just a few of the extraordinary individuals who exemplify the resilience and talent of Carrabelle’s Black community. John C. Robinson, the "Brown Condor" and "Father of the Tuskegee Airmen," overcame significant barriers to pioneer aviation achievements and contribute to Ethiopia's resistance against Mussolini’s forces. John Jordan "Buck" O’Neil, a celebrated Negro Leagues baseball star, became Major League Baseball’s first Black scout and coach, co-founding the Negro League Baseball Museum and earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The exhibit also shares the story of Abraham Allen, one of Carrabelle’s original founders, who laid a foundation for progress, while his daughter, Laura "Aunt Laura" Wiggins, became a cherished midwife, delivering babies and providing care for the community. The legacy continues with Aunt Laura's granddaughter, Classie Lowery, known as the "Mother of the Hill," who raised and educated 26 children while dedicating herself to faith and community service. The exhibit also honors the broader contributions of Carrabelle’s Black community, highlighting their vital roles in shaping the town’s early history and culture. Visitors are invited to celebrate these remarkable lives and achievements.
Located at 106 SE Avenue B, in historic downtown Carrabelle, FL. For more information, visit www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org or contact carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or 850-697-2141. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl
Saturday, March 22. 10 am - 3 pm ET
at the Carrabelle History Museum
and Carrabelle's Historic Downtown
Do you enjoy programs, event and exhibits from the Carrabelle History Museum? Then join us! Join or renew today as a Member of the Carrabelle History Museum & Carrabelle Historical Society.
Your Annual Membership costs $15 for individuals, $20 for families or $35 for organizations and businesses. Membership may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Join Online. You may also renew by completing the CARRABELLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP FORM and mailing it along with your check made payable to: Carrabelle History Museum to P.O. Box 0666, Carrabelle, FL, 32322.
If you have any questions, contact us at 850-697-4121, carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org/membership.
Volunteers are needed! In order to hold these fabulous events and keep the museum operating, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum. We have volunteer opportunities in the areas of research, event planning, administration, docent, greeter, event set up, and much more.
Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online.
