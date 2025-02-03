The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea will release two sea turtles into the Gulf on Tuesday.
The turtles were among 7 that were rescued from the waters off Dog Island and St. George Island during extremely cold temperatures earlier this month.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned where they enter a comatose state by the frigid temperatures in shallow bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab team spent several days patrolling beaches searching for cold-stunned sea turtles hidden among the sand and along the shoreline.
Each turtle was transported to their rehabilitation facility, where they are slowly being warmed and monitored for signs of injury or infection.
Two of the turtles, Cloacina and Neptune, are currently swimming around in the aquarium before their release on Tuesday.
You could stop by the Marine Lab today to see them, or come out to the sea turtle release, which will be held tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM.
The release will be held at Alligator Point Beach Access point 2.
You can also make a difference by donating to help support the Marine Lab’s Turtle Rehab Program.
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=AJC4NKKKSEZQ6
