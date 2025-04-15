A road project at Alligator Point is moving forward more quickly than expected.
Last November, Franklin County was informed that the CR370 Alligator Drive Reconstruction Project, also known as the old fire department cutoff road was included in the Department of Transportation’s 5-year work plan with construction slated for 2027.
Several weeks ago, the county received notification from FDOT that the project had been accelerated and was now moved to funding this year.
The grant award for nearly 500 thousand dollars has been approved that will allow for the survey, design, permitting and construction of approximately 300 feet of new roadway consisting of two 12’ wide travel lanes and 2’ grassed shoulders.
A helipad at the site will be left in place, but the old fire department building will be demolished by the Franklin County Road Department before any road construction can begin.
