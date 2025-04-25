Friday, April 25, 2025

A suspected drug deal in the parking lot of a Bristol gas station was interrupted Tuesday by Liberty County Sheriff Dusty Arnold.

 

Just before 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Arnold pulled into the Marathon Gas Station in Bristol and parked beside a gray Ford F-150.

 

While he was parked there, he saw the driver of the F-150, later identified as Matthew Johnston Langdale, exit the store and signal to the driver of a gold Chevrolet truck.

 

The second individual, identified as Jefferey Atkins, exited his vehicle carrying a large orange prescription pill bottle and entered Langdale’s truck.

 

Sheriff Arnold observed and recorded the transaction.

 

Atkins was seen counting money while Langdale handled what appeared to be a pill bottle.

 

Atkins then exited the F-150 holding both the cash and the pill bottle.

 

Sheriff Arnold preventing both individuals from fleeing and immediately requested backup which arrived within minutes.

 

A search of Langdale’s vehicle uncovered a white pill bottle containing a significant quantity of pills consistent with oxycodone.

 

Both suspects were taken into custody and are facing numerous drug charges including Trafficking in Oxycodone, Sale of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

 






