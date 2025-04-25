A suspected drug deal in the parking
lot of a Bristol gas station was interrupted Tuesday by Liberty County Sheriff
Dusty Arnold.
Just before 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Arnold
pulled into the Marathon Gas Station in Bristol and parked beside a gray Ford
F-150.
While he was parked there, he saw the driver of the F-150,
later identified as Matthew Johnston Langdale, exit the store and signal to the
driver of a gold Chevrolet truck.
The second individual, identified as Jefferey Atkins,
exited his vehicle carrying a large orange prescription pill bottle and entered
Langdale’s truck.
Sheriff Arnold observed and recorded the transaction.
Atkins was seen counting money while Langdale handled what
appeared to be a pill bottle.
Atkins then exited the F-150 holding both the cash and the
pill bottle.
Sheriff Arnold preventing both individuals from fleeing and
immediately requested backup which arrived within minutes.
A search of Langdale’s vehicle uncovered a white pill
bottle containing a significant quantity of pills consistent with oxycodone.
Both suspects were taken into custody and are facing numerous
drug charges including Trafficking in Oxycodone, Sale of a Controlled Substance,
and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
